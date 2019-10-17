Polls apart on main parties

Sir, – The latest Irish Times/Ipsos MRBI poll (News, October 15th) leaves me speechless, considering the rule of Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil over the last two decades.

I could provide a list of the domestic disasters I presumed everyone knew about but have obviously forgotten. But what’s the point? The collective amnesia because of a photo-opportunity with Boris Johnson, of all people, raising hopes of a deal with no details provided, except their smiles and handshakes, has made Leo Varadkar’s popularity suddenly rise. Forget an election, just put their two names in a hat and whichever party comes out first is the winner. The game goes on, and the Irish people have only themselves to blame. – Yours, etc,

KEVIN BYRNE,

Coomhola,

Bantry, Co Cork.

Sir, – Leo’s popularity is up 15 per cent to 51 per cent but his party has stalled at 29 per cent. Perhaps Fine Gael needs to be rebranded as “Leo’s All Stars” – Yours, etc,

JANE STEWART,

Dublin 2.