Sir, – Now that an election is just around the corner, can the returning officers think of more appropriate places for polling stations than schools?

Why should untold numbers of parents have to put up with having to arrange childcare for this day?

Most towns and villages have halls, libraries and other far less disruptive locations than choosing the lazy option of closing schools. – Yours, etc,

JOHN K ROGERS,

Rathowen,

Co Westmeath.