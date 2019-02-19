Pollinators and patios

Sir, – Given the drastic decline in pollinating insects, it’s an excellent idea to make gardens pollinator-friendly (“Help pollinating insects thrive in your garden”, Home News, February 16th).

However, first you need a garden.

It is shocking how many front and back gardens have been ripped up in favour of patios and hardstanding for cars. Developers have caught on, and new houses are often ready provided with “gardens” of concrete and gravel.

Politicians and planners really need to pay attention to sustaining and improving the natural environment, instead of allowing it to be neglected and wrecked. People, as well as pollinators, need plants. – Yours, etc,

TRICIA CUSACK,

Greystones, Co Wicklow.