Sir, – In response to the sweeping condemnation by Judith Conway of Massachusetts of the people of Northern Ireland (Letters, November 6th), may I bluntly state that, despite the fact that I lived in New York for almost five years, I will not visit her country until its government is “able to act in a Christian way”.

And yes, that starts at the very top. – Yours, etc,

DONAL MOORE,

Ferrybank,

Waterford.