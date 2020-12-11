Politics and the myths of history

Sir, – In reference to your editorial of December 8th (“The Irish Times view on Sinn Féin’s version of history: partial, wrong and self-serving”), I wonder if you will offer The Irish Times’s view on how other major parties manipulate history to their own advantage?

History has traditionally been used and manipulated not only by politicians and political parties, but by entire communities and societies, for self-promotion and self-justification.

In this “post-truth” and “fake news” world, I feel as though you owe it to your readership to prompt reflection and debates on these issues in relation to all major political parties on this island. – Yours, etc,

CAITLIN WHITE,

(PhD candidate,

School of History,

Trinity College Dublin),

Nenagh.

Co Tipperary.