Politics and leadership

Sir, – By any standards and certainly far beyond the bumbling U-turns of the government just to our east and the beautiful Easter resurrection policy of the government somewhat further to our west, we are being remarkably well served in this crisis by a Government which we unceremoniously dumped very recently.

All of which succinctly elucidates the aphorism, “Sure that’s politics for ya”. – Yours, etc,

MICHAEL GANNON,

Kilkenny.

Sir, – Kevin Devitte (Letters, March 24th) suggests that at the end of the month the clocks should go forward by four months.

I think that the clocks should be put back by four months so that we can hold a re-run of the general election. Based on what we now know, and on their phenomenal performance in tackling coronavirus, Leo Varadkar and his Ministers would get 90 seats on their own. – Yours, etc,

GRAEME GUTHRIE,

Westport,

Co Mayo.

Sir, – I truly believe we are very lucky to have a calm, intelligent and sensitive leader at the helm in this crisis. That the Government bases its decisions on sound advice from the experts should comfort the nation. Consulting experts has gone out of fashion in many countries where a populist agenda is seen as the way forward. – Yours, etc,

MARY BARRETT,

Raheny,

Dublin 5.