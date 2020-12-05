Politicians and Twitter

Sir, – When you consider the amount of fake news and dross that was tweeted out of the White House for the past four years, you would think that all politicians everywhere would be aware of the need to be prudent and careful in what they post on social media.

So, when Brian Stanley uses the term “slow learners”, the words kettle, pot and black come to mind.– Yours, etc,

PAULA

MOLLOY,

Baldoyle, Dublin 13.

Sir, – It would appear that it is Sinn Féin in general, and Brian Stanley in particular, who are the slow learners. – Yours, etc,

JOHN DUNNE,

Enniscorthy,

Co Wexford.

Sir, – Brian Stanley has deleted his Twitter account (News, December 4th). A case of decommissioning for slow learners? – Yours, etc,

GERRY SAVAGE,

Corrandulla,

Co Galway.