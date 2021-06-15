Politicians and polling

Sir, – The news that political parties have masqueraded as polling companies over the years probably warrants reflection along the lines of “if that was the worst thing they’d done, it would be wonderful”.

Polling costs money, but surreptitiously asking people what they think so that you can claim to feel the same way is probably standard political strategy in the modern age of shifting priorities and values.

I’m not sure there’s any moral difference between doing this oneself or employing professional pollsters to do it.

The only real issue is of the storage and retention of data. It will be difficult to accept that such valuable material was not considered worth keeping. – Yours, etc,

BRIAN O’BRIEN,

Kinsale,

Co Cork.