Sir, – The continuing correspondence between the two learned male theologians connected with the subject of women’s responsibilities in the reproduction of our species, calls to mind the wisdom of the words of Bryan Merryman in The Midnight Court: “Has the Catholic Church a glimmer of sense / That the priests won’t marry like anyone else?” – Yours, etc,

DICK REEVES

(Emeritus Grocer),

Bray, Co Wicklow.