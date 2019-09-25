Political turmoil in the UK

Sir, – The dogs in the street knew that Boris Johnson acted unlawfully in proroguing parliament. Now that this has been unanimously confirmed by the UK supreme court, the dogs in the street are fully entitled to embark on a celebratory programme of vigorous tail-wagging! – Yours, etc,

GRAEME GUTHRIE,

Kilmeena,

Westport,

Co Mayo.

Sir, – It is a great day for the British people. Their supreme court has ruled that they are citizens instead of subjects. – Yours, etc,

KEITH NOLAN,

Caldragh,

Carrick-on-Shannon,

Co Leitrim.

Sir, – Since the prorogation of Westminster was enabled by Queen Elizabeth, and since the prorogation has now been deemed unlawful, should she hand in her resignation? – Yours, etc,

SEAN FOX,

Dublin 3.

Sir, – Poor arrogant Boris got put back in his box. It would almost make you weep. Almost! – Yours, etc,

TOMMY RODDY,

Salthill,

Galway.

Sir, – What should Boris Johnson do next? Perhaps he could lodge an appeal with the European Court of Justice. – Yours, etc,

CONOR WALSH,

Dalkey,

Co Dublin.

Sir, – Given that the UK supreme court has unanimously declared that the prorogation of parliament was unlawful and, by direct implication, undemocratic, can we expect the DUP, which fully supported this unlawful act, to apologise to the people of Northern Ireland for once again misinterpreting the meaning of democracy? – Yours, etc,

MARTIN McDONALD,

Terenure,

Dublin 12.

Sir, – Ken Andrew (Letters, September 23rd) says that Jeremy Corbyn’s Brexit “plan seems to have been not to have one at all and hope no-one notices”. In fact, Mr Corbyn is the only UK party leader to have consistently attempted the almost impossible task of honestly listening to, and representing, both sides of opinion in the deeply polarised Brexit debate.

The Labour leader has stayed faithful to the 52 per cent of Leave voters by backing a plan that keeps open a way to leave the EU. He has also, incrementally and skilfully, moved his party’s position into exact alignment with the people’s vote campaign’s core demand of a new referendum with Remain on the ballot.

However, as ever with Brexit, new and unexpected developments are never far away. As we move closer to October 31st, Fintan O’Toole speculates on the possibility that Boris Johnson might, after all, be able to pull off a withdrawal deal (“Fintan O’Toole: We must let Boris Johnson declare his genius”, Opinion & Analysis, September 21st). It would be quite the coup for Mr Johnson. It would also leave those parties dogmatically tied to a Remain position, like the Liberal Democrats, up the electoral creek without a paddle. Mr Corbyn’s constant insistence on keeping open a path to Labour for Leave voters may eventually turn out to be a very wise strategy indeed. – Yours, etc,

JOE McCARTHY,

Arbour Hill,

Dublin 7.

Sir, – I am absolutely flabbergasted that the British Labour party has decided to take a position of apparent neutrality regarding Brexit. At the very least Labour should have noted the effects of Brexit on Ireland and opposed it on that basis alone.

Have we no friends at all in Britain? – Yours, etc,

MARY MORRISSEY,

Castletownbere,

Co Cork.

Sir, – I understand from recent news reports that the UK government is now submitting “non-papers” to the EU for consideration.

These papers contain “ideas” that the UK would like to put forward without necessarily owning as a “position”.

One wonders if any of these ideas might be “non-leaving” as a possible way out of the present impasse? – Yours, etc,

DANNY RAFFERTY,

Raheny,

Dublin 5.