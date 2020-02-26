Sir, – In her article “Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil must ask ‘what do we stand for?” (Opinion & Analysis, February 24th), Una Mullally writes: “All parties now have a role in responsibly responding to the needs of the electorate without inflaming division”. Absolutely right. In my view the most responsible thing would be for Sinn Féin, Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil to form a German-style grand coalition, which would represent 66 per cent of the voters. Refusing to enter into this coalition would indicate a lack of political responsibility. Winning an election is not only about having the right to be in government, it is also about the duty to form a government, and quickly. – Yours, etc,

Dr VITTORIO BUFACCHI,

Department of Philosophy,

University College Cork.