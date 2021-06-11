Political polling

Sir, – I wasn’t surprised to hear that activists from our main political parties have been masquerading as pollsters for a number of years. After all, we have had party activists masquerading as politicians for years. – Yours, etc,

BRIAN CULLEN,

Rathfarnham,

Dublin 16.

Sir, – Members of certain political parties have disguised themselves as market research pollsters without identifying their political party affiliation. Surely the moral of the story is always distrust the pollsters and the polls? – Yours, etc,

MIKE MORAN,

Clontarf,

Dublin 3.

Sir, – Eoin Ó Broin argues that he wouldn’t describe Sinn Féin’s practice of training activists to set up fake polling companies as lying (News, June 9th). The mind boggles. How would he describe it ? Deviousness? Subterfuge? Economical with the truth ? Obfuscation of reality? Verbal gymnastics? Fake news? Forked tongue syndrome? Pray tell us which of the above applies? – Yours, etc,

AILEEN HOOPER,

Stoneybatter,

Dublin 7.

Sir, – I truly wonder at the brazen cheek of some of our politicians to have the barefaced gall and arrogant presumption to try to defend their activities in the context of so-called anonymous polling of voters without the latter being informed in an open, up-front manner of such activities. What became of the golden promise of transparency to the electorate? I know it’s a 12-letter word, but surely it can’t be that complex in meaning for the political classes to grasp! – Yours, etc,

FRANK SLOWEY,

Gorey,

Co Wexford.