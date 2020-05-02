Political football?

Sir, – Young people are willing to forego playing their favourite sport, elderly are people willing to forego a walk outside, and all age groups are making major sacrifices by restricting their activities.

All of these difficult choices are being made made to help protect the health of friends, family and community.

Yet it is reported (“Decision on August’s College Football game in Dublin to be made in June”, Sport, April 29th) regarding the 2020 American College Football Classic, Navy v Notre Dame, scheduled for August 29th at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, and expected to attract 35,000 American visitors to Dublin, that “the recent Irish Government announcement on licences for gatherings over 5,000 does not apply to this fixture as the game does not require a licence . . . organisers of the College Football Classic Series have asked for support to allow the universities and the National Collegiate Athletic Association to finalise their recommendations with an expected announcement in mid-June”.

Really? – Yours, etc,

BRIAN CAWLEY,

Bannow,

Co Wexford.