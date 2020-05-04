Political deadlock – time for fresh elections?

Sir, – It should be the case that if, after a general election, no government can be formed within a given period of time, then the President should have the power to rule that the period allowed is exhausted and set a date, after consultation with the outgoing Oireachtas parties, as to the most convenient time for a fresh election.

We are in a situation in which events have totally eclipsed any relationship with previous political co-ordinates. A new mandate is required. – Yours, etc,

DAVID LYONS,

Dublin 8.