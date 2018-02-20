Sir, – Approximately 20 years ago politicians with very different aspirations came together to form the power-sharing Assembly for the good of us all.

Almost a year ago we elected an Assembly to deal with the pressing problems of budgets, health, education, employment, the environment and, most urgently, the effect of Brexit on our island.

The two dominant sectarian parties seem to be incapable of compromising for the better good.

They are pulling the people further apart instead of working for a shared integrated society.

Language acts would have little effect on most of our lives compared to the result of having no local Assembly and Executive to work on all the essential matters.

The other parties are willing to work together but have been excluded from the deliberations.

In elections we must vote for parties and people who are willing to work for the common good, not for those who play on outdated and intolerant attitudes. – Yours, etc,

MARGARET MARSHALL,

Belfast.

Sir, – There seems little hope for a break in the political deadlock in Northern Ireland when the parties apparently cannot even agree on what it was they agreed on. – Yours, etc,

TONY BURKE,

Baldoyle,

Dublin 13.

Sir, – I’m sure the erudite Gregory Campbell of “curry my yoghurt” fame knows that he bears a Gaelic surname deriving from a nickname that may be rendered into English as “crooked mouth”. – Yours, etc,

PN CORISH,

Rathgar,

Dublin 6.

Sir, – Once again the politicians in the North of Ireland have “downed tools”.

There is, of course, a simple solution. On the first of March, or whenever their next pay cheque is due, let the British government send each of them an email informing them that they will not be paid until they resume work.

It is amazing how quickly hunger focuses the mind, especially if the bank manager is at the door! – Yours, etc,

EAMONN ASHE,

Drogheda,

Co Louth.