Policing and protests

A chara, – Members of An Garda Síochána have a very difficult job to do. By and large, they’re great. But why were protesting former workers in Debenhams asked to disperse while a raucous crowd outside the High Court was allowed carry on its obscurantist nonsense? – Yours, etc,

BRENDAN RYAN,

Montenotte,

Cork.

Sir, – Why was a large group of people allowed to pose in close proximity to each other outside the Four Courts, while a small group keeping a safe distance from each other while protesting outside Debenhams on Henry Street in Dublin was told to disperse by gardaí? – Yours, etc,

ART Ó LAOGHAIRE,

Bray,

Co Wicklow.