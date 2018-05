Sir, – I recently informed a poster erector that he was illegally affixing a poster within the purlieu of a polling station. Thanks to Senan Colleran of ESB Networks (May 16th) I now find that I could have added that the chosen site, being an ESB pole, should not in any case be used for this purpose.

Why doesn’t ESB put a poster on its poles to make this clear? – Yours, etc,

KEVIN O’SULLIVAN,

Letterkenny,

Co Donegal.