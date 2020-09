Sir, – In order to create a level playing field for those students who sat the Leaving Cert last year, and stand now to potentially lose out on a college place this year as a result of average 7 per cent inflation in grades, is it not both logical and fair to add 7 per cent to the points those students gained last year in an exam they actually sat? – Yours, etc,

DAVID DORAN,

Bagenalstown, Co Carlow.