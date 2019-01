Sir, – The Taoiseach writes of the “poetry” of the first Dáil’s democratic programme (“Democratic programme of first Dáil worth rereading”, Opinion & Analysis, January 21st).

Regarding the poetry of the current Dáil, what rhymes with homelessness, hospital trolleys, or direct provision? – Yours, etc,

Dr RICHARD SCRIVEN,

