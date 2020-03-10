Pocket money and the cashless society

Sir, – When it comes to the cash or card debate (Conor Pope, Life, March 9th), pocket money must be coins or cash, and coppers don’t count, by the way. Piano lessons must be paid for in cash, and training at all-weather pitches is €2 a go, and grannies will always give cash, with the usual “Don’t tell your mother” warning. I do not think we will ever go purely cashless as the really young will always like the feel of money. But no coppers, please. – Yours, etc,

BILL CLEAR,

Naas, Co Kildare.