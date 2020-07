Sir, – Who decided to relocate the Dáil to the vast empty prairie that is the 2,000-seat National Convention Centre? It’s not as if all 160 TDs are clamouring to get in, as most days it’s more notable for the seried ranks of empty seats. It should not be beyond the wit of the new Government to organise TDs to socially distance and repopulate the Leinster House Dáil chamber. – Yours, etc,

TOM FINN,

Ballinasloe,

Co Galway.