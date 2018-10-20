Plastic waste – a global challenge

Sir, – I attended an event 20 years ago regarding the expectations of the Japanese market on packaging for Irish-manufactured food products. As an example, a packet of biscuits on sale in Japan was shown to those present. Each individual biscuit was wrapped in plastic, and in turn sealed inside a plastic container, which in turn was inserted inside a plastic outer wrapper. I was horrified then but little did anyone present realise the global catastrophe around the corner because of such practices. As you sow, so shall you reap. Large supermarkets always respond to customer expectations and as such it is incumbent on each and everyone of us to stop buying ridiculously packaged products which are destroying our environment. Two simple acts are required. As far as possible, buy loose products and make sure to let the shop staff know why you are doing this. The message will get through soon enough. – Yours, etc,

DONAL CARLIN,

Ballyconnell,

Co Cavan.