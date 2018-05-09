Sir, – The case for and against abortion is being made strongly by both sides on many thousands of posters that are cable-tied to lampposts all over Ireland. Have either side considered the environmental damage of single-use posters?

Plastic waste is at an unsustainably high level and is resulting in the pollution of ditches, rivers, lakes and oceans.

Why, in 2018, can the campaign spends on plastic posters not be diverted to digital or other traditional media?

It is time for our political system to be more environmentally responsible by proscribing the use of plastic posters in referendum and election campaigns. – Yours, etc,

MARK FOX,

Dublin 18.