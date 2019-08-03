Sir , – I am no longer able to buy cooked meat that is not wrapped in plastic at my local Tesco store. The deli counter is gone. The bulk of the fresh fruit and vegetables in the shop are also encased in plastic .

We are all aware of the devastating effect of plastic on the environment, particularly the oceans. Why are the supermarkets being allowed to continue to use more and more plastic?

The supermarkets must be made pay for the increasing amount of plastic that they are using .

As a customer, I do not want unnecessary plastic packaging. I do not want to pay for it and do not want to pay again to dispose of it. – Yours, etc,

PATRICIA KAVANAGH,

Cooladangan,

Arklow,

Co Wicklow.