Plastic food containers and high winds

Sir, – I would beg the public to resist throwing their empty food and drink containers out of car windows at all times, but most especially so during times of high wind.

Yesterday morning I found a 900ml ice-cream dessert container in a field 250 metres from the nearest public road.

The only unusual aspect of this is the distance involved, as there is plastic food wrapping found in the fields nearly every day.

Bearing in mind the state of our oceans right now, let’s make a concerted effort not to repeat this situation on land. – Yours, etc,

ANNE STRAHAN,

Ballynonty,

Co Tipperary.