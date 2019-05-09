Plastic bottles at the Dublin Marathon

Sir, – I read that the organisers of the 2019 Dublin Marathon are planning to distribute some 180,000 sponsored plastic bottles of water to runners in October.

The Dublin Marathon is one of the biggest marathons in Europe. This event, in which runners pay to take part, sold out almost 10 months in advance. This is the 40th anniversary of the race. The decision by the organisers and sponsors to distribute even more plastic waste is simply a non-starter. It is not as if there are no good examples that have already set the pace regarding the elimination of plastic water bottles at races. – Yours, etc,

ULTAN Ó BROIN,

Blackrock,

Co Dublin.