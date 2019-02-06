Planning and local democracy

Sir, –An article on planning objections in Howth gave considerable space to the developer Marlet to criticise Senator Aodhán Ó Ríordáin over his involvement in objections to planning applications (“Developer says objections to Howth scheme covered in conditions”, News, February 4th). A Marlet spokesman accused him of running a “self-serving election campaign”.

As a resident of Clontarf, I would like to put on record that the people of Clontarf, Raheny and Killester are grateful to the Senator for his assistance in helping us fight two unsuitable planning applications recently, one on St Paul’s playing fields, and the other on St Brigid’s Convent in Killester.– Yours, etc,

PETE CUMMINS,

Clontarf West,

Dublin 5.