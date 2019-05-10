Planning and community

Sir, – Brian Grogan (Letters, May 8th) references those citizens who may be concerned about Nimby-type planning issues and asks that they consider some questions before starting a petition.

Perhaps those concerned citizens who object to large-scale and possibly fast-tracked planning applications are worried that an entire development may be purchased by a “cuckoo fund” whose sole aim is to let the complete building.

Build-to-rent developments effectively result in owner-occupiers being locked out of purchasing such properties and may therefore prevent one’s close relations from living nearby, or facilitate a “downsizer” to remain within their community.

Indeed, given the rental market by its very nature is transient, it is perhaps unlikely to promote the establishment of the desired neighbourly community. – Yours, etc,

BRIAN FALLON,

Cabinteely,

Dublin 18.