Sir, – Given that it is deemed to be “safe” to be only one metre away from others in a pub while having a meal and when inhibitions may be lowered by alcohol, how in God’s name can there be a limit of 50 people in large churches where people gather for 45 minutes in a quiet and sober fashion? This makes no sense. It is time to reduce social distance rules to one metre and allow everyone to operate within the terms that have been granted to the hospitality sector. Our progress against Covid-19 can be helped by enforcing the wearing of a face covering in all indoor spaces (unless seated) with necessary medical exemptions.– Yours, etc,

FIONA MAHER,

Waterford.

Sir, – Why it is permitted in the present guidelines that we can clash heads on our sport fields but we have to pray two metres apart in our places of worship? – Yours, etc,

COLM HOGAN,

Kilmainham,

Dublin 8.