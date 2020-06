Sir, – Kevin O’Sullivan (Letters, June 23rd) suggests that we ban piped music in pubs until a Covid vaccine is available, allowing us to focus on the job in hand – “drinking against the clock”.

It may be worth considering a play-list suited to this style of imbibing – the William Tell overture, or the music from Countdown might be appropriate. – Yours, etc,

BRIAN O’BRIEN,

Kinsale,

Co Cork.