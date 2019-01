Sir, – I enjoyed Conor Pope’s article “Crappy new year: 16 ways to survive skint January” (Life, January 7th).

On closer inspection of one of the photographs accompanying the article I noted, with some surprise, that the coin being placed into the purse was a pound sterling coin, with image of Queen Elizabeth clearly visible. Could this possibly be indicative of an overload of Brexit or just changing times? – Yours, etc,

CLARE BALFE,

Dublin 7.