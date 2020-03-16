Pilgrim paths and sacred trails

A chara, – John G O’Dwyer’s interesting, timely and informative article “Get out of the house with these family-friendly walks” (Magazine, March 14th) should encourage many more of us to enjoy the wonderful, ancient and scenic sacred trails of Ireland, which long predate the popular Camino de Santiago. An “Irish Pilgrim Passport” is an excellent idea to celebrate those who have walked five of the paths. – Is mise,

SEÁN Ó CUINN,

(Founding President,

Irish Ramblers Club),

An Charraig Dhubh,

Co Átha Cliath.