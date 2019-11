Sir, – This has been a particularly good season for blackberries in this part of the country and I feel nostalgic as I recall my youth when we spent afternoons in the countryside picking the fruit.

Recently on visiting my local supermarket I saw blackberries for sale and I thought: This is what we want, wholesome local produce available for all. Imagine my disappointment when I read the label “Country of origin: Portugal”! – Yours, etc,

JJ MURPHY,

Bray,

Co Wicklow.