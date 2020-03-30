Physical distancing and joggers

Sir, – Anne Byrne (Letters, March 28th) complains about having been almost knocked over by passing runners “who assume an absolute right of way”. A solution to this perennial battle between walkers and members of the running community would be to follow a “keep left” traffic code. – Yours, etc,

LOUIS McCARTHY,

Rathfarnham,

Dublin 16.

A chara, – If we only count rude joggers then all joggers are rude. If we only count rainy days then all days are wet. – Is mise,

DERMOT O’ROURKE,

Lucan,

Co Dublin.