Physical distancing and joggers

Sir, – For the past two weeks I’ve been exercising in wide open spaces with enough room to socially distance a couple of sneezing elephants. Walkers smile and swerve. Sometimes we chat across the length of two walking sticks or more.

Runners are different – they assume absolute right of way. Running on grass, they cannot be heard. Approaching from behind, they cannot be seen. Over the past four days, I have been brushed, bumped and almost knocked over by three of these supreme beings. Even if they are too perfect to pass on the virus, hospitals don’t need the extra workload of avoidable injuries. Runners consider themselves sportsmen and sportswomen. They need to learn some fair play. – Yours, etc,

ANNE BYRNE,

Bray,

Co Wicklow.