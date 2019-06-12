Phone boxes – a familiar ring

Sir, – With reference to “One of Ireland’s oldest phone boxes set to be reinstalled in Dublin” (News, June 11th), I recently saw a phone box in Camolin, Co Wexford, which is used as a book borrowing space. Shelves were fitted and lined with books. What a wonderfully imaginative use of the space. – Yours, etc,

PAUL MOONEY,

Enniscorthy,

Co Wexford.

Sir, – Tom Ryan (Letters, June 11th) calls for the Greens to call for the reinstatement of public toilets. I see Ciarán Cuffe MEP has preempted him, calling for the reinstatement of a telephone box. – Yours, etc,

DAVID MURNANE,

Dunshaughlin, Co Meath.

Sir, – With a little upgrading, phone boxes would make excellent bedsits. I’m surprised the Government hasn’t proposed this already. – Yours, etc,

JOAN L MURPHY,

Dublin 8.