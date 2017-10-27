Sir, – Dublin’s landmarks are always renamed by the locals. The statues and monuments are known more often by the names they’re later given.

The same could be true for the new children’s hospital, when its future patients dub it “The Hostible”. – Yours, etc,

EOIN QUINLAN,

Triesenberg,

Liechtenstein.

Sir, – There is already a Phoenix hospital, Phoenix Care Centre, in Dublin. It is the replacement for St Brendan’s Hospital, Grangegorman. I’m surprised that no-one in the Department of Health remembers it as a previous minister of health, Dr James Reilly, was unfortunately trapped in one of its lifts on the occasion of its official opening. – Yours, etc,

MARGO WRIGLEY,

Rathgar,

Dublin 14.