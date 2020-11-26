Philanthropy and tax relief

Sir, – The prime message in Denise Charlton’s piece seems to be a request to change the tax legislation governing charitable donations (Opinion & Analysis, November 24th). If a person or institution wishes to donate to a charity, all they need do is donate. If there is to be tax relief on this, it should accrue to the charity.

New Zealand, the country mentioned in her column, gives tax relief of 33 per cent on charitable donations – to the donor. – Yours, etc,

PETER GLENNON,

Naas,

Co Kildare.