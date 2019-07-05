Phil Hogan’s future as Commissioner

Sir, – Blocking, or pulling back on, the nomination of Phil Hogan as the Irish Commissioner for the next five years because of the Mercosur deal is bad politics. Mr Hogan has a strong reputation in Brussels and can expect a good position in the next European Commission. Ireland needs this.

A newcomer would be unknown and get pushed to the bottom of the pile. Twenty-seven or 28 qualified candidates will be chasing less than a dozen substantive portfolios. Fight the quota, if that is what the country wants, but don’t block the nomination. – Yours, etc,

BERNARD O’CONNOR,

Brussels.