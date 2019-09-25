Sir, – The Taoiseach has said the Government is going to “start phasing out oil exploration” (“Ireland to be among first countries to phase out oil and gas exploration”, News, September 24th). I would like him to tell us explicitly what this means. This is from the Government that is working hard to solve our homelessness crisis, our housing crisis, our health services crisis, et al.

Now to the climate-change crisis. I wonder if I should hold my breath or not. – Yours, etc,

MARIE BREEN,

Drimnagh,

Dublin 12.

Sir, – The Taoiseach tells the United Nations that Ireland, not a noted oil producer, is to phase out oil exploration. This followed hard on the news that the State-owned ESB is reopening a peat-fired power station.

I will take the Government’s green credentials seriously when it announces and implements measures that may have some political downside. – Yours, etc,

PAT O’BRIEN,

Rathmines,

Dublin 6.