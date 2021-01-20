Phasing out of peat briquettes

Sir, — “Bord na Móna formally ends all peat harvesting” (News, January 16th).

Harvesting? Really? It sounds like they’re farmers reaping crops. When in reality what Bord na Mona did over the last 70 years is industrial open-cast strip mining. Huge areas of the Midlands have been drained, turned into dust-bowls devoid of all life due to this “harvesting”. This move is certainy a welcome one and hopefully there hasn’t been too much damage done. I can now look forward to seeing the restoration process begin on my daily lockdown run. The very best of luck to them. – Yours, etc,

BRIAN MORAN,

Prosperous,

Co Kildare.

Sir, –No-one ever told stories around a radiator. – Yours, etc,

PAUL TIPPER,

Goatstown,

Stillorgan,

Co Dublin,

Sir, – As Bord na Móna moves from brown to green, I think it appropriate to acknowledge the contribution made by the company to the economic and social wellbeing of the Midlands region (and the wider economy) from the 1950s onwards and to wish the company well in its new endeavours. Without Bord na Móna and the ESB, there would not have been the power and energy to drive the economic development envisaged by T K Whitaker. – Yours, etc,

JE SCULLY,

Tallaght,

Dublin 24.