Pharmacists and abortion

Sir, – The most recent version of the Health (Regulation of Termination of Pregnancy) Bill 2018 does not provide conscientious objection rights for pharmacists. This right is provided only for doctors and nurses.

Legislation plays an important role in guaranteeing freedom of conscience, religion and belief to all. States should take an active role in providing an environment that does not lead to distinction, exclusion, restriction or preference based on conscience, religion and belief. States must avoid laws that nullify or impair the recognition, enjoyment or exercise of human rights and fundamental freedoms on an equal basis.

The underlying feature of human rights is the identification of rights holders, ie pharmacists, who, by virtue of being human, have a claim to certain entitlements, and duty bearers, ie the State, legally bound to respect, protect and fulfil the entitlements associated with those claims.

The legislation must provide pharmacists with access to conscientious objection, a right derived from the human right to freedom of conscience, religion and belief . – Yours, etc,

BERNADETTE

FLOOD, PhD, MPSI

Kilcock,

Co Kildare.