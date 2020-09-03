Pessimism unfounded for now

Sir, – One headline in your paper seems a bit Pollyanna-ish, “Pessimism around school return unfounded” (News Analysis, September 2nd).

Our schools have been open for one week. Many of them have only been open for three days.

The article goes on to chastise the “unduly pessimistic” and declares that “transmission rates for children are low”.

There is little or no scientific evidence to justify such a far-reaching statement. Our schools have been closed entirely for more than five months and children tend not to display symptoms when they do carry the virus.

Hopefully the reopening of our schools will be a success. – Yours, etc,

MICHAEL DEASY,

Carrigart, Co Donegal.