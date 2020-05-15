Sir, – If we are to spend €1 billion annually on personal protective equipment (PPE), surely it makes sense to source this equipment locally.

I assume we have some producers in Ireland and other businesses that can convert to, or expand into, the production of this equipment.

Locally produced PPE offers a secure supply chain and, although it may be more expensive, the return to the exchequer from corporate and employee taxes will be considerable and should easily offset the extra cost. – Yours, etc,

DARREN MAGUIRE,

Kilbride,

Co Meath.