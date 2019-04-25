Persecution of Christians

A chara, – Kathy Sheridan takes issue with the idea of a “certain cohort of Christians’ seeing themselves as victims” (“Victimhood of some Christians is not what the world needs”, Opinion & Analysis, April 24th).

While it is true to say that in the West, relatively speaking, Christians have little to complain about, from a global perspective this is far from being the case.

Estimates of those martyred for the faith each year range from 8,000 to 100,000, and millions more face torture, sexual violence, and institutional oppressions that effectively render them second-class citizens, at best, in their own countries.

Christians are victims; it is just that the majority of their suffering takes place far from the glare of the western media’s spotlight. – Is mise,

Rev PATRICK

G BURKE,

Castlecomer,

Co Kilkenny.