Pensions and transparency

Sir, – The Office of the Information Commissioner has ruled that we are not entitled to know the amount of public money going as pensions to individual retired or semi-retired politicians. Fair enough, but I recollect distinctly members of the farming community being treated differently when a decision had to be made concerning the possible publication of amounts paid to farmers as farm subsidies from Brussels. Then there was the pressing need to tell the public where public money went. Now, for politicians, it seems to be different. – Yours, etc,

ANTHONY HANRAHAN,

Renvyle,

Co Galway.