Pensions and populism

Sir, – Fianna Fáil and the Green Party want to bring the qualification age for the State pension back to 65. Some years ago, the Oireachtas, supported by Fianna Fáil, passed a law to change the age for receipt of this benefit to 67. If that was the right decision at that time, it is still the right decision. This type of populism is a real threat to democracy and the power of parliament. Fine Gael need to beware of being led into government by the nose. – Yours, etc,

MARGARET LEE,

Newport,

Co Tipperary.