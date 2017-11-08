Pension rules penalising women

Sir, – I am one of the many women who are discriminated against regarding contributory pensions. Some men are also in the same situation. I have lived, studied and worked abroad, and raised three children, before returning to Ireland to live and work. However, my working life regarding pension entitlements is so unfairly calculated from the 1970s when I had a three-month summer job before my Leaving Certificate. The Government and Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe say that they do not have the financial resources to address an issue that Mr Donohoe acknowledges is “bonkers”. What about using some of the €13 billion that Apple owes Ireland in taxes to correct this gross inequality? I think our Scandinavian sisters, including Margrethe Vestager, European competition commissioner, would approve. – Yours, etc,

MARGARET SHEERAN,

Cork.