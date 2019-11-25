Penalties for speeding drivers

A chara, – Further to your Editorial (November 20th), I believe that more could, and should, be done to avoid so many tragic road deaths and injuries.

Speed is so often a killer and I agree therefore with Minister for Transport Shane Ross that penalties for motorists exceeding speed limits should be increased. It’s incredible that some 120,000 motorists have failed to take a driving test and that thousands more disqualified drivers continue to drive because of failure to enforce the law. Garda authorities have responsibilities to resolve such enforcement issues. – Is mise,

SEÁN Ó CUINN,

An Charraig Dhubh, Co Átha Cliath.