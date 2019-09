Sir, – The Letters Page (September 5th) has referred to Jonathan Sumption as Mr Sumption.

He is, in fact, a retired justice of the Supreme Court in Britain, in which capacity he is entitled to the style of Lord Sumption, despite being possibly too modest to insist upon it in the subscription to his own letter (September 4th).

Maybe such fine points of etiquette are no longer considered important in Ireland. – Yours, etc,

PAUL

GRIFFIN,

St Helens,

Merseyside,

England.